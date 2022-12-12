To promote transparency in procurement, AIIMS to create digital library

As a part of the ‘Good Governance’ initiative and to increase transparency and to streamline the functioning of procurement & stores, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has decided to create a procurement digital library (PDL).

The digital library will act as a repository of all the supply and work orders issued by the AIlMS and will be made public from April 1 next year. This will ensure transparency and reduce the burden of RTIs related to AIIMS procurement, according to officials.

“The data on this PDL shall also be helpful to other Govt Institutions for benchmarking their engineering and stores procurements against AIlMS procurement trends, prices & specifications. This shall be accessible to the public on pdl.aims.edu,” said a memorandum issued by director M Sriniwas.

The memorandum added that the information in the digital library would be analysed quarterly by the internal audit team of the finance division along with user representatives to ensure continuous vigilance. A copy of the said analysis shall be hosted on the PDL and shared with director, additional director (admin), chiefs of all centers, head NCI, medical superintendent & O/Ic Procurement.

It further said that list and specifications of items proposed for centralised procurement would be finalised before March 31, 2023, by the respective committees constituted for the said purpose. The list and specifications would be reviewed on an annual basis by the said committees.

“All Stores areas including entry, exit, storage, receiving & issue areas shall be placed CCTV coverage by 31st March 2023. The recording for these cameras shall be preserved in a tamper proof manner with the security department for at least 3 years. Random audit of the video recordings of the receiving and issue areas to match with the digital inventory records shall be done on quarterly basis,” the memorandum added further.