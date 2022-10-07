To prep for MCD polls, Nadda meeting, BJP delegation in Himachal called back to Delhi

A delegation of 23 BJP leaders from Delhi that had been sent to oversee the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls has been called back to the capital, leading to speculation that the Centre may push for MCD polls in December.

Among those sent to Himachal were former leader of opposition Vijender Gupta, former mayor Jai Prakash, MLAs Abhay Verma and Ajay Mahawar and party leaders Manoj Kumar and Jitender Garg.

Gupta and Prakash were the pravasia prabhari (migrant-incharge) for Mandi area of Himachal Pradesh while other leaders were sent as district chiefs and other posts. Some of these leaders were sent to Himachal in August and had to be there mostly till polls, said a senior leader.

“We have been relieved from the post and returned four-five days ago… leaders from Jammu have now been given the responsibility. The first task we now have is party president JP Nadda’s address to karyakartas at Ramlila Maidan… then we will start (MCD) poll preparations,” said a senior leader.

On October 16, Nadda is set to address around 70,000 booth leaders at Ramlila Maidan. There are around 13,000 booths in Delhi and five party workers from each ward will be invited to the rally.

The party has also put in place a unique attendance system for the same. To check if the workers arrived for the programme, each of them would be given an identity card with a scannable QR code, a BJP spokesperson had said.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced as the Centre wanted to unify the MCDs from three to one and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in July set up a three-member panel for a fresh delimitation of municipal wards in Delhi to pave the way for the polls following reunification.

With the first draft of the delimitation readied and a report sent to the MHA along with objections and suggestions, political parties are of the view that Delhi might see polls in December.