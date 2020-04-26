To open or not: Day of confusion for traders in capital

By Saturday evening, the Delhi government decided to allow neighbourhood, standalone shops to open. Amit Mehra By Saturday evening, the Delhi government decided to allow neighbourhood, standalone shops to open. Amit Mehra

For thousands of traders in the national capital, a large part of Saturday was marked by confusion owing to the MHA’s late night order followed by multiple clarifications and silence on the Delhi government’s part.

The heads of trade bodies had to issue video messages and statements, conveying the gist of the order to traders. The Delhi government also maintained for a better part of the day that no relaxations would be allowed at least till April 27. By evening, it decided to allow neighbourhood shops, standalone shops and those inside residential complexes, selling essential and non-essential items both, to open. The decision will not cover liquor shops or barber shops.

While there are no official estimates on shops that can now start operations in Delhi, Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), put the number at approximately 75,000 — which includes shops selling garments, stationery shops, book shops, hardware shops, shops selling electronics items.

Khandelwal and Brijesh Goyal, national convenor of the Chamber of Trade & Industry, issued multiple statements clarifying the government’s official position. Goyal, who is also the AAP’s trade and industry wing convenor, said there are 9 lakh shops in Delhi which includes both essential and non-essential categories.

“The MHA order had come late last night. The state government should have taken a stand on it by morning. I had to issue a statement by 7 am after I started getting calls from traders. Many people misinterpreted the order, though it was clear that the final decision was left to the states. Anyway, the decision to implement it is welcome,” said Khandelwal.

He had also written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in the morning after confusion arose due to the manner in which the order was written. Subsequently, the MHA issued a clarification and an official also separately told reporters that salons, spas and liquor shops will not be allowed to function.

Goyal also appealed to traders to ensure social distancing and follow other guidelines such as wearing masks at shops: “Commercial markets will remain shut. Also, in areas where major markets are present, non-essential shops cannot open.”

The decision, however, was not welcomed by two major RWAs. Rajiv Kakaria of GK-1 RWA said there is a stark lack of understanding of Delhi’s structure among authorities: “Both the central and state governments are unaware that more than 60% shops in Delhi are in residential areas due to mixed land use.”

President of East Delhi RWA Joint Front Federation, B S Bohra, said, “We are against shops opening. On one hand, the CM said a couple of days ago that if cases go up and ICU and ventilators fall short and people die, we won’t be able to forgive ourselves. On the other hand, the government has relaxed rules. The number of containment zones has gone up to 95 in a matter of weeks. What changed in two days that relaxation is being given?”

The Delhi government said it has not relaxed the lockdown at all. “The city is in complete lockdown till April 27. Any review or relaxation will be put in place only after that,” said a senior government official.

