To mark four months , farm leaders stage fresh bandh, block roads

To mark four months of the farmers’ agitation at Delhi’s borders, hundreds of protesters blocked routes at Bahadurgarh-Tikri bypass at Pakora Chowk as part of the Bharat bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha Friday.

The protest at Tikri, extending on to the Rohtak bypass, is being led by BKU-Ugrahan. While the size of the protest has reduced considerably in the past few weeks, farm leaders of the union from Punjab said they will continue the agitation till their demands are met.

Amrik Singh, BKU-U leader from Punjab’s Sangrur, told The Indian Express, “It’s been four months since we got here; the agitation has been on for even longer in Punjab. The government hasn’t had any meeting with farmers since January 26 and has been silent about our issues. We shall be here till our demands are met.”

Singh said the number of protesters has reduced as they have planned it in such a manner: “This will go on for long; keeping that in mind, we have planned that protesters shall come and go in batches. Therefore, the numbers are low.”

Several protesters said they and their families have been participating in the agitation for months, often heading back to Punjab for short breaks lasting a few days before coming back.



Rajinder Singh Mann (35) from Bathinda, who came back to the border on March 22 after a 12-day break, said, “I will stay here… it’s like this is our family now, and we are here to serve them. We shall participate no matter how long it takes.”

Mann said his mother Ranjeet Kaur (62) too has been an active participant both at the protest at Tikri, when she stayed for a fortnight after January 26, and at Punjab, where the agitation has been on around 9 months. His wife, a school teacher, has been supporting the household.



Gurmeet Kaur (70) from Sangrur has been at the site since last Sunday. She said, “My children aged 35 and 30 are here… We’ll continue to stay here, do sewa.”