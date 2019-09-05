To make better TikTok videos, man steals phones, arrested

Greater Noida Police arrested four persons Wednesday for allegedly stealing mobile phones and cash to make TikTok videos. The main accused, Shahrukh Khan, has over 40,000 followers on the app, and committed the crime so that he could make “better TikTok videos to maintain his audience”, said police.

Advertising

“We received information about mobile phones and cash being stolen in the region. Investigation revealed that Shahrukh was popular on the app, and would used the phones and money to make videos. The three other accused — Aasif, Faizan and Mukesh — would help him. Shahrukh works in Saudi Arabia as a driver for a private firm and was visiting his family when he committed the crimes. The accused have been sent to custody,” said Ranvijay Singh, SP (Rural).

According to police, Shahrukh started making TikTok videos that would feature fast cars, bikes and songs. He also shot videos in the backdrop of exotic locations in Dubai. Police said the other accused do not have TikTok profiles. The accused, aged between 25 and 30, are from Bulandshahr.

Police said they tracked the accused through technical surveillance, and recovered five mobile phones, a scooty and Rs 3,520 from their possession. Police said the accused have six cases of theft registered against them in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Advertising

Police said Shahrukh has more than 2.7 lakh likes on all his videos. Most of his videos have him dancing to various Bollywood songs. In one video with 1.2 million views, he can be seen dancing to an old Bollywood song in a Saudi city. In another, he can be seen standing on top of a moving car while lip-syncing to a song from a Shah Rukh Khan movie and imitating his poses.

A lot of his videos feature expensive cars and have amassed views averaging between 30,000 to 1 lakh.