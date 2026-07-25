‘To maintain law & order’, liquor shops in Delhi to shut by 8 pm until Sunday

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Following directions from the Delhi Police Special Brach, the Excise department has decided to shut liquor shops by 8 pm for three days — Friday to Sunday. Currently, liquor shops across the city opens at 10 am and closes at 10 pm.
“The revised timings have been implemented from today. A formal order is on the way in the regard. The decision has been taken following directions from the Delhi Police,” a senior Excise department official said
“While students are protesting peacefully, some anti-social elements are trying to disrupt the protest by drinking and creating ruckus. As this can lead to untoward incidents, police requested us to revise the timings of liquor shops… it has been done,” the official added.
Officials said that the Special Branch, on Friday, officially wrote to Principal Secretary (Home and Finance) Santosh D Vaidya requesting that the the order be immediately implemented. “It is submitted that credible intelligence inputs indicate the likelihood of certain anti-social and disruptive elements attempting to exploit the prevailing situation to create disturbances affecting public order at various locations in the National Capital Territory of Delhi,” read the letter undersigned by Ankit Chauhan, DCP, Special Branch.
It added that the available inputs further “indicate that such elements may resort to consumption of liquor during the evening hours and thereafter indulge in hooliganism, unruly and disorderly conduct, breach of peace, acts of violence, damage to public property, obstruction of public ways and other unlawful activities, thereby posing a potential threat to public safety, security and maintenance of law and order”.
According to the police, continued operation of liquor vends up to 10 pm may facilitate easy access to liquor during the critical evening period and “increase the possibility of intoxication-induced incidents capable of escalating into serious law and order situations, requiring substantial police intervention and deployment.”
“…as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining public order, ensuring public safety and denying opportunities to anti-social elements to exploit the prevailing situation, it is requested that directions may kindly be issued for closure of all liquor vends/shops in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by 2000 hrs… for the next three days…,” the letter read.
The police have also told the government that if the current situation prevails, it may extend the further extend the time restrictions beyond three days. “The requirement for continuation of the above arrangement, if warranted by the prevailing situation, shall be communicated,” the letter issued with the approval of Commissioner of Police, said.
Currently, the city has 700 government liquor shops run by four corporations.
An official from one of the corporations said, “The directions have been verbally issued… all the vends and corporations will implement it immediately. An official order will be issued to all shops soon.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram