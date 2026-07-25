‘To maintain law & order’, liquor shops in Delhi to shut by 8 pm until Sunday

An official from one of the corporations said, “The directions have been verbally issued... all the vends and corporations will implement it immediately. An official order will be issued to all shops soon.”

Following directions from the Delhi Police Special Brach, the Excise department has decided to shut liquor shops by 8 pm for three days — Friday to Sunday. Currently, liquor shops across the city opens at 10 am and closes at 10 pm.

“The revised timings have been implemented from today. A formal order is on the way in the regard. The decision has been taken following directions from the Delhi Police,” a senior Excise department official said

“While students are protesting peacefully, some anti-social elements are trying to disrupt the protest by drinking and creating ruckus. As this can lead to untoward incidents, police requested us to revise the timings of liquor shops… it has been done,” the official added.