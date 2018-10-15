To maintain air quality, South Delhi’s civic body asks NBCC to stop construction at Pragati Maidan

The project includes construction of 6 exhibition halls, convention centre The project includes construction of 6 exhibition halls, convention centre

In the backdrop of increasing pollution levels in the capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has ordered the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to stop all construction and demolition activities at the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project site.

A senior SDMC official said the NBCC appears to have ignored its earlier request asking them to follow NGT guidelines to mitigate dust pollution. Hence, they have been asked to halt construction work with immediate effect, said the official.

The redevelopment project includes construction of six exhibition halls and a convention centre. The civic body has also asked the NBCC to obtain a sanction plan from it or produce a copy if they have acquired the same from a competent agency before resuming work.

The order to stop construction will, however, remain in place till air quality is brought to a satisfactory level as per the standards specified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), said the official. NBCC officials did not respond to calls and messages by The Indian Express.

SDMC Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel said the civic body has also started ground-level monitoring to ensure that a common object to reduce pollution level is achieved and air quality does not deteriorate further.

SDMC has also procured 22 water tankers, in addition to its existing tankers, for water sprinkling on the roads to intensify sprinkling and increase its frequency.

