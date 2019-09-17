To kick off culture fest in Delhi, T M Krishna and music from margins

A performance by classical vocalist T M Krishna, along with members of a traditional community of transwomen musicians known as ‘jogappas’, will launch the Delhi government’s cultural season on September 22, an official said Monday.

The performance, part of the government’s ‘Awam Ki Awaz’ series, will be held at Central Park in Connaught Place. The series seeks to celebrate the ideas of communal harmony, equality, and the right to free speech and dissent.

“Krishna, along with the jogappas, who are members of a traditional community of transwomen musicians, will perform at the concert. The jogappas, a transgender community, are found in North Karnataka, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra,” the official added.

When contacted, Krishna confirmed that he is performing. with the jogappas.

The Carnatic vocalist, who is also a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay award, had performed in November last year at an event organised by the Delhi government, after the Airports Authority of India had scrapped an event featuring him, allegedly owing to backlash from Right-wing groups.

The CM had then said that the event would be “a statement against the forces who are trying to divide…India”.