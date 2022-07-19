To increase women cab drivers, Delhi govt to tie up with aggregators

In a bid to induct more women into the public transport network, the Delhi government in collaboration with app-based aggregators is planning to provide free driving classes to about 1,000 women who wish to become professional taxi drivers, officials said, adding that this will ensure safety of women travelling or working at night.

Announcing the initiative, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The main objective is to increase job opportunities for women in public transport and make them an important part of the fleet. We have now inducted women as bus drivers within DTC. With this initiative, the day is not far when a large number of women will be visible as drivers for various public modes of transport.”

According to officials, training will take place at in-house driving centres set up by the government at Burari, Loni and Sarai Kale Khan. “The government will work with fleet owners and aggregators to set up an optimal mechanism so women trained through the initiative receive guaranteed jobs in these companies post training,” said officials.

While 50% of the training fee (approximately Rs 4,800 for each woman) will be borne by the transport department, 50% will be provided by selected aggregators. Officials also added that some aggregators have already approached the government and showed interest. “We are planning to engage at least 1,000 women drivers,” said an official.

Advertisements/ public notices seeking expression of interest from interested owners/ aggregators will be issued soon to decide how many women can be trained under the initiative, officials said. Several women through different forums have expressed interest to work as taxi drivers to earn a living, said officials, adding that once women drivers are trained and take up jobs in large numbers, passengers may also be provided an option to choose whether they want a female or male driver while booking a cab.

The Delhi government has implemented several initiatives to encourage women’s participation in the public transport network such as its e-vehicle push within the fleet of cab aggregators under the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme and reserving 33% of 4,261 new e-auto registrations for women.

“E-vehicles are easier to drive as they have automatic steering and fewer mechanical parts. This will enhance employment opportunities for women,” said an official.