To help future probes, Jamia to prepare report on police action

Jamia Millia Islamia has formed two internal committees to collect information and prepare a report on the incident of unauthorised police entry and violence on the university campus on December 15, in which several students were injured and property was damaged.

Jamia Registrar A P Siddiqui, in an office order dated December 26, said two committees would be formed — one to collect data pertaining to the incident, and another to prepare a report, which would then be presented to any committee probing the matter.

Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar has asked the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) for a high-powered committee or judicial inquiry but it has not yet been approved. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) too is conducting a probe into the incident.

In the office order, Siddiqui said, “In view of the unfortunate incident… the matter for high-powered committee/judicial inquiry and investigation are likely to be initiated…”

He added that it was “imminent on the part of the university” to collect “all the facts in the form of statistics, statements, electronic, and various records” as well as videos and photographs “to present the case of the university”.

Committee-I comprises nine members and will be chaired by former Jamia Registrar and Pro V-C M N A Chaudhary. Joint Registrar Abdul Malik would serve as the convenor of the committee. Committee-II is made up of all deans of faculties, six provosts, the chief proctor, PRO, Jamia Teachers’ Association secretary, with dean of students’ welfare Seemi Farhat Bashir as the convenor.

Siddiqui, in the office order, said Committee II will function as a “feeder committee” which will “collect all facts” and “submit the entire gamut of the materials to the Committee I for further analysis and presentations”.

“The information from students will be channeled through DSW, deans, provosts and other officials,” he said.

The data collected by Committee II includes “statistics of injured students, medical records; written statement from affected students/witnesses; collection of video evidences and photographs; university reports including minutes of executive council/appeals; newspaper reporting, other media reports; and the efforts on the part of the university to restore and normalise academic life on the campus”.

