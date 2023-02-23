scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
To escape Covid, Gurgaon woman, child didn’t leave home for 3 years

Munmun and her son remained inside their two-room flat in Gurgaon’s Maruti Vihar ever since the onset of Covid. (Express Photo)

“I couldn’t hold back tears when I first held my son after three years. I kissed his forehead and promised him our family will be back together like before,” recalled Sujan Majhi (40), a day after his wife and 10-year-old son were “rescued” after staying cooped up inside their flat for three years – fearing Covid.

Munmun Majhi (36) and her son remained inside their two-room flat in Gurgaon’s Maruti Vihar ever since Covid pandemic broke out in 2020.

Once restrictions eased, Sujan, an engineer, started travelling to the office, but Munmun barred him from entering the house. He then took a house on rent 100 metres away from his flat and stayed in touch with his family through video calls.

Apart from paying the monthly rent and electricity bills, Sujan would buy groceries for his wife and son and drop them at the doorstep.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said: “It was very difficult to convince my wife to get herself and my son out as she feared both would contract Covid. When I started going to office, she told me that even I can’t stay there.” He said that during the past few weeks, his wife started coming out of the house every two weeks to buy groceries, but would not let their son out. “Whenever she came out, I would accompany her to the nearby market and she would buy several things at once,” he said.

Sujan said he was worried about his son, who had not seen sunshine in three years. “My son is in class 5 and had to take his final examinations, which were offline. Since my wife did not let him step out, I had to request his school principal to let him write the exams online, but that was not possible. For three years, my son has not interacted with friends in the neighbourhood and it worried me,” he said.

Sujan tried convincing Munmun through her parents and relatives, but to no avail. Desperate, he approached police and submitted a complaint on February 13. Police officers said that convincing the woman to step out was an uphill task. “After receiving the complaint, the investigating officer made video calls to her through Sujan’s phone and tried to convince her that they will not catch Covid,” said an officer.

After gaining her confidence, a team of Gurgaon police along with a medical officer from the civil hospital and members of the Child Welfare Committee went to the house on Monday evening. Finally, on Tuesday afternoon, Munmun came to Chakkarpur police outpost and allowed police to let her son out.

The officer said household waste was kept inside the house itself, and the woman used an induction heater as she could not get a gas cylinder. The duo were given medical treatment at civil hospital and have been referred to PGIMS Rohtak for counselling.

Kamlesh (61), a neighbour, said she has never seen the mother-son duo on the balcony or at the window for three years.

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 06:25 IST
