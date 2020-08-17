To end congestion, South MCD to roll out RFID across capital

The civic body on Friday also waived the penalty imposed on motorists for not having RFID tags or not having recharged them, until October 15. (File)

To end confusion and traffic jams at toll booths, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is the nodal agency for collecting toll taxes from vehicles entering the capital, will begin the second phase of radio-frequency identification (RFID) system — covering all of Delhi.

Under this, automatic toll deduction devices will be placed at 111 locations, from where 20 per cent of vehicles still enter Delhi.

The South civic body had in July last year introduced the RFID system at 13 toll booths in the capital — from where 80 per cent of vehicles pass through — to deduct toll and Environment Compensation Charges automatically from commercial vehicles. A senior South MCD official said it was seen that diesel vehicles that were over 10 years old and hence not allowed on the road were using relatively lesser known entry points to enter the capital.

According to EPCA, 40% of the pollution in Delhi is vehicular. Most of these toll plazas are in areas close to the Noida-Delhi border, like Vasundhara Enclave and New Ashok Nagar, or in Gurgaon.

Since many entry points still do not have the RFID system in place, it was causing confrontation between drivers and collectors. “This cannot be encouraged during these Covid times,” the official said. For instance, when drivers purchase a tag of Rs 200 and go to non-RFID toll plazas, they are not able to use it, he said.

The corporation, after holding a meeting with Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority, has decided that the exercise will be completed by January 31, 2021. Meanwhile, it plans to introduce hand-held devices by November to improve better enforcement of collection.

The civic body on Friday also waived the penalty imposed on motorists for not having RFID tags or not having recharged them, until October 15.

