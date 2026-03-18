To ease Mathura Road, Kalindi Kunj congestion, Delhi govt proposes alternate route spanning 4.5 km

With an eye on improving connectivity and removing bottlenecks between South Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida and Faridabad, the Delhi government is planning to construct a nearly 5-km-long two-lane road from Aali Vihar to Mathura Road. The proposed stretch aims to decongest Ashram-Aali corridor and Kalindi Kunj junction, used by lakhs of commuters everyday.

Officials said the proposed stretch — along the Agra Canal in Eastern part of the national capital — will not only provide access in the vicinity of Aali village in South East Delhi but also improve connectivity to Noida, and Sarita Vihar, and other major parts of South Delhi, helping ease traffic congestion, said officials.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) has given a sanction of Rs 38.03 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund for the construction of the 4.5-km stretch. The project was also discussed at a recently-held meeting of The Northern Zonal Council, which comprises Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh.

Currently, the Ashram-Kalindi Kunj stretch, an arterial route that provides connectivity between Noida and South and Central parts of Delhi, witnesses heavy traffic congestion. In the absence of a direct road connectivity to the main city, the residents of Aali village and nearby densely populated areas also use this stretch, worsening the traffic snarls, said officials.

Under the proposed project, three roads will be constructed — Aali Vihar to Lal Shiv Mandir (0.40 km), Lal Shiv Mandir to Road no 13A (1.70 km) and a 2.4-km road from Pocket D Sarita Vihar to Aali Village and Aali Vihar to Mathura Road.

“The proposed stretch will provide the first formal and direct access route to Aali village, significantly improving mobility and ensuring convenience for residents of the densely populated locality. Once constructed, the stretch will help ease major traffic bottlenecks along the Ashram-Aali corridor and Kalindi Kunj junction, offering a much-needed route for smooth intra-city movement,” said a senior government official.

Officials said there are plans to integrate this road with the newly constructed Madanpur Khadar Bridge, which will give Aali village a direct access to the upcoming DND-Faridabad-Sohna Highway (NH-148NA), strengthening the regional connectivity for both daily passengers and freight movement. “The proposed route will also greatly improve Aali village’s access to schools, healthcare, markets and public transport while opening up stronger economic linkages with nearby urban centers, enhancing mobility and overall quality of life for residents,” said the official.

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Officials added that a feasibility study of the stretch comprising three connecting roads is set to be conducted before moving the proposal for sanctional approval. The proposed alignment runs parallel to Agra canal to provide direct connectivity to Aali Vihar and Madanpur Khadar villages, said officials.

An official who was present at the Northern Zonal Council meeting said that the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department is the landowner of the Kachcha (unpaved) portion, which has a width of 7.5 metres, as well as the land along the Agra Canal, which has a width of more than 10 metres. Officials said there was no encroachment found during the inspection. “Sufficient land is available throughout for a two-lane road construction. With no running traffic, the proposed stretch will cause no adverse traffic impact during construction also,” the official added. However, the land on which the roads have been proposed to construct are under possession of the UP Irrigation Department.

Minister of State Harsh Malhotra also held a meeting with the department concerned of the Delhi government, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the UP Irrigation Department and “suggested to take up the matter to seek NOC with the UP government at higher level”, said the official. Sources in the government said that Malhotra has also written a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking NOC and permission for construction of the proposed road. “Tenders will be floated for civil work soon after UP gives NOC clearance,” said another official.

Officials said that the project will also help ease the vehicular traffic expected to come from the upcoming highways with the Centre constructing DND-Faridabad-Sohna highway and Mathura road set to be turned into a national highway.