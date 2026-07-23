To ease Delhi traffic congestion, PWD to construct Karawal Nagar, Brittania Chowk elevated flyovers

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In a relief for commuters who are forced to spend hours in traffic densely congested roads in the Capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed to construct two elevated flyovers — one from Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road via ShakurBasti Railway Station, and another over the Karawal Nagar drain from Ankur Enclave to Gokulpuri Metro station — officials said on Thursday. The flyovers are also expected to ensure smooth connectivity between the West, North West, North-East, and Central parts of Delhi, they added.
According to a senior PWD official, both proposed elevated corridors will be 5-km-long.
“Britannia Chowk is one of the busiest junctions which connects West and North West Delhi and also provides connectivity to North Delhi and Central Delhi. The stretch is located in a densely populated area with mixed residential areas, restaurants, shops and office complexes on the road. It also sees good pedestrian movement owing to the presence of malls, metro stations and shops etc nearby. One can get stuck on a stretch for at least 30-35 minutes and the traffic gets worse during peak hours,” the official said.
The plan to construct a flyover comes in the wake of residents, as well as the traffic police, flagging the issue of congestion in the stretch.
The proposed elevated road is expected to reduce the traffic load on the Britannia Chowk flyover as well as the congestion on inner residential roads, while also enabling smoother commuting from West Delhi to Central Delhi, and from West Delhi to North West and North Delhi, officials said.
In addition, the PWD has proposed another 5-km-long elevated stretch in North East Delhi, running over the Karawal Nagar drain from Ankur Enclave to Gokulpuri Metro station.
Officials said this stretch passes through a densely populated area, where residents of Karawal Nagar, Dayalpur, Sonia Vihar, and adjoining colonies rely on narrow, heavily encroached roads to access the Gokulpuri Metro station and other parts of the city.
“During peak hours, traffic often moves at a snail’s pace as buses, e-rickshaws, autorickshaws and commercial vehicles compete for limited road space. The roadside parking, busy markets and the absence of an alternative arterial route, also adds the already heavy traffic jam leading to long travel time and frequent bottlenecks for thousands of daily commuters,” said officials.
Officials also said the PWD has floated tenders to carry out a feasibility study on this stretch, in order to assess current traffic conditions, the drainage network, travel time, the number of trees located along the route, vehicle volume, and other required permissions, and to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).
“Tendering process will take about a month. After that further process to award the work for civil construction will begin,” said an official.
Furthermore, the PWD also plans to construct a 1.8-km-long cable-stayed flyover bridge between Azadpur and the Delhi University North Campus, as part of its decongestion plan. Once constructed, this will be the second cable-stayed bridge in Delhi, after the Signature Bridge.
Officials said this bridge will form part of the proposed double-decker elevated Ring Road project. “It has been planned due to space constraints between GTB Nagar and Vishwavidyalaya Metro stations, where the presence of an underground Metro station makes an underground tunnel unviable, leaving a cable-stayed structure as the most feasible option,” an official said.
The bridge, expected to be completed by 2030, will span about 1.8 km and form part of the elevated corridor aimed at easing congestion on the Ring Road, an official said.
Officials further said that 46% of the traffic on the Ring Road passes through this stretch daily, making it one of the most heavily congested roads in Delhi. The proposed corridor will be built along the existing 55-km Ring Road in a phased manner. In the first phase, an approximately 25-km-long corridor will be developed in three parts: Phase I — Azadpur Chowk to Metcalfe House junction (7-km-long); Phase IA — Majnu Ka Tila to Salimgarh Fort (5 km long); and Phase 2 — Salimgarh Fort to DND Flyway.
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