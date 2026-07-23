To ease Delhi traffic congestion, PWD to construct Karawal Nagar, Brittania Chowk elevated flyovers

The plan to construct a flyover comes in the wake of residents, as well as the traffic police, flagging the issue of congestion in the stretch. (Representative image)

In a relief for commuters who are forced to spend hours in traffic densely congested roads in the Capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed to construct two elevated flyovers — one from Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road via ShakurBasti Railway Station, and another over the Karawal Nagar drain from Ankur Enclave to Gokulpuri Metro station — officials said on Thursday. The flyovers are also expected to ensure smooth connectivity between the West, North West, North-East, and Central parts of Delhi, they added.

According to a senior PWD official, both proposed elevated corridors will be 5-km-long.

“Britannia Chowk is one of the busiest junctions which connects West and North West Delhi and also provides connectivity to North Delhi and Central Delhi. The stretch is located in a densely populated area with mixed residential areas, restaurants, shops and office complexes on the road. It also sees good pedestrian movement owing to the presence of malls, metro stations and shops etc nearby. One can get stuck on a stretch for at least 30-35 minutes and the traffic gets worse during peak hours,” the official said.