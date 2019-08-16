To decongest Qutub Minar area, Delhi govt plans two-km elevated road

In a bid to decongest roads near Qutub Minar, the Delhi government is planning to construct a two-kilometre elevated road which will connect Chhattarpur’s 100 Feet Road to IGNOU, said officials.

The decision was taken at a review meeting held by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, which also saw Forest Department officials, PWD engineers and Chhattarpur MLA Kartar Singh in attendance, earlier this month.

“An elevated road between 100 Feet road, Chhattarpur, and IGNOU will decongest choked roads and divert traffic going towards Gurgaon and Qutub Minar. The road will be constructed over forest area. Roads are already being widened in Chhattarpur,” said Singh.

Currently, vehicles travelling from Chhattarpur to IGNOU and vice versa have to pass through Qutub Minar and Saket Metro station. “Once the road is built, people will be able to avoid this stretch. The project is in its conceptual stage. Once the panel submits its assessment, we will allot budget for the same,” said a government official.

Nitin, who travels on the stretch, said: “The stretch gets choked after a minor hiccup. This project will help clear up roads.”