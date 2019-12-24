To cut vehicular pollution by 2024, Delhi govt shifts focus to e-vehicles

Vehicular contribution makes up 40% of PM2.5 in Delhi’s air and 80% of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide, he said. (Photo: REUTERS) Vehicular contribution makes up 40% of PM2.5 in Delhi’s air and 80% of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide, he said. (Photo: REUTERS)

A quick rollout of 5,000 e-autos and getting online commerce companies to press more battery-operated bikes into service are the immediate objectives that the Delhi government seeks to achieve through its electric vehicle policy, which was cleared Monday.

The policy also makes it mandatory for all new private households and business establishments to keep 20% of their parking charging infrastructure for e-vehicles.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the policy will be a major intervention towards tackling vehicular emissions, which has the “biggest share” in terms of sources of pollution.

Vehicular contribution makes up 40% of PM2.5 in Delhi’s air and 80% of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide, he said.

The policy will come into force following a gazette notification and stay in effect for a period of three years, during which incentives offered under it can be availed.

The objective of the policy, a draft of which was made public in November last year, is to ensure that electric vehicles comprise 25% — 5 lakh in absolute numbers — of all new vehicle registrations by 2024, the CM said, adding that in the next one year, Delhi may see at least 35,000 e-vehicles, of all categories, hitting the roads.

Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah, an advisor in the Kejriwal government, said the policy will prove to be a milestone in the country’s transition to electric mobility. He said it was by far the biggest initiative of the Delhi government in tackling pollution.

“For the first time in Delhi, ride hailing service providers will be allowed to operate electric two-wheeler taxis. All two-wheelers engaged in last-mile deliveries will be expected to transition 50% of their fleet to electric by March 2023 and 100% by March 2025. A purchase incentive of Rs 30,000 per e-rickshaw will be given,” an official statement said.

Shah said that since the cap on autorickshaws in Delhi has been fixed by the Supreme Court at 1 lakh, there is a likelihood of at least 5,000 e-autos hitting the roads in the immediate future with the number of operational CNG autos standing at around 95,000.

“However, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has already moved the court requesting that the cap be withdrawn. The Delhi government has supported the EPCA application,” Shah said.

The Delhi Metro is also looking at inducting 15,000 e-autos in the city, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh told The Indian Express recently.

The owners of e-vehicles will also be exempted from paying road tax and registration fees, the statement said.

“At least 20% of the parking capacity of all new homes and workplaces will need to be EV ready… 250 public charging/swapping stations to come up in Delhi,” the statement added.

