To curb waterlogging on two key roads in Chhatarpur, Delhi government sanctions Rs 25 crore

In an effort to address the persistent waterlogging on Mandi Road and Bandh Road in South Delhi’s Chhatarpur, the Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 25.60 crore to set up a drainage network and two pump houses in the area. The move comes as a major relief to residents of Sultanpur, Gadaipur and Jaunapur villages who had to navigate flooding during the monsoon season for several years.

The project includes the construction of precast drains along both sides of Mandi Road and one side of Bandh Road, along with two pump houses to ensure quicker removal of stormwater, officials said.

The government has also planned to rebuild a 4-km stretch of Mandi Road with a bituminous surface. Financial bids for the roadwork have been opened, officials said, adding that the contract is expected to be awarded shortly under the Public Works Department’s South Zone combined tender.