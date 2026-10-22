To curb waterlogging on two key roads in Chhatarpur, Delhi government sanctions Rs 25 crore

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In an effort to address the persistent waterlogging on Mandi Road and Bandh Road in South Delhi’s Chhatarpur, the Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 25.60 crore to set up a drainage network and two pump houses in the area. The move comes as a major relief to residents of Sultanpur, Gadaipur and Jaunapur villages who had to navigate flooding during the monsoon season for several years.
The project includes the construction of precast drains along both sides of Mandi Road and one side of Bandh Road, along with two pump houses to ensure quicker removal of stormwater, officials said.
The government has also planned to rebuild a 4-km stretch of Mandi Road with a bituminous surface. Financial bids for the roadwork have been opened, officials said, adding that the contract is expected to be awarded shortly under the Public Works Department’s South Zone combined tender.
Under the plan, 710 metres of precast drain will be constructed on each side of Mandi Road, covering 1,420 metres in total. Bandh Road will have a 1,920-metre precast drain along one side.
The project follows a site inspection by PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh in July, when heavy rainfall had left the stretch severely waterlogged. During the visit, residents told the minister that flooding disrupted daily commutes, affected businesses and damaged roads every monsoon. He assured them that the issue would be addressed on priority, the statement said.
“The people of Sultanpur, Gadaipur, Jaunapur and nearby areas have waited long enough,” Singh said.
Earlier, the two roads were under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). However, the responsibility has now been transferred to the PWD under the government’s “One Government, One Governance” approach, with the stated aim of streamlining decision-making and integrating road and drainage works, officials said.
Further, officials attributed the recurring waterlogging to the area’s low-lying terrain and the closure of a natural drainage channel that once carried rainwater into Haryana. Rapid urbanisation had obstructed the outlet, leaving the area vulnerable to flooding, officials pointed out. Temporary pumping arrangements have provided only short-term relief, officials added.