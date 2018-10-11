To curb theft in city, identify ‘anti-social’ youth: Delhi Police chief

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had earlier raised the issue, urging all DCPs to analyse crime trends in their districts and take appropriate action. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had earlier raised the issue, urging all DCPs to analyse crime trends in their districts and take appropriate action. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

In an effort to curb incidents of theft in the capital, Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik has directed all 14 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to send beat officers to their areas concerned in order to identify anti-social youth and monitor their activities.

The announcement was made at the recently-held crime review meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters in ITO.

Patnaik had earlier raised the issue, urging all DCPs to analyse crime trends in their districts and take appropriate action. “There are identified clusters in all 14 districts where some youths are known to indulge in criminal and anti-social behaviour. Division and beat staff of all these colonies should be assigned to identify anti-social youths, who have high-end motorbikes, but do not have a proper mode of income. After identifying them, staff will have to monitor their activities and nab them,” Patnaik said.

According to statistics provided by the Delhi Police, a total of 1,852 cases of robbery were registered till September 30 this year as compared to 2,230 cases last year. On the other hand, a total of 5,034 cases of snatching were registered this year as compared to 6,772 cases last year.

Patnaik also directed traffic and local police to make a “Chakravyuh” — after identifying residential colonies where youth indulge in rash driving and commit crimes to make a quick buck. “After identifying these residential colonies, traffic police, in a joint operation with local police, will have to make proper arrangements to stop errant drivers from indulging in such activities…,” he added.

Patnaik insisted that the accountability of the staff concerned should be fixed, in cases where a registered criminal is found committing crime again. “Registered criminals, ruffians… need to be watched over strictly. All joint commissioners of police should personally visit crime-affected areas of their jurisdiction… They should get details of identified criminals from the crime branch…,” he said.

