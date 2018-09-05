‘To curb pollution levels, Delhi trying to get more buses’

“There is a need to improve bus shelters and ancillary infrastructure,” said Varsha Joshi, Principal Secretary and Transport Commissioner of Delhi (File) “There is a need to improve bus shelters and ancillary infrastructure,” said Varsha Joshi, Principal Secretary and Transport Commissioner of Delhi (File)

The Delhi government is making efforts to procure more buses in order to reduce public dependency on private vehicles and curb pollution, said Varsha Joshi, Principal Secretary and Transport Commissioner of Delhi. She was speaking at a conclave for the release of a survey by the Centre for Science & Environment (CSE).

“It’s too late to re-plan the areas we already have. But in the northwest and southwest , landpooling and new planning is happening. To move people into buses or Metro, last-mile connectivity is important. We’re trying to get more buses. But, there is a need to improve bus shelters and ancillary infrastructure,” Joshi said.

She added that fares should not be hiked beyond a point, yet, if they are not raised a bit, the quality could suffer. “At some point you have to take a call as a government on how much fare is important for a particular quality of transport. The government needs a proper mechanism to collect and process data, and a responsive feedback channel open to public entities,” Joshi said.

Delhi has been ranked the worst among 14 cities in terms of overall toxic emissions, heat-trapping and energy consumption by the CSE survey.

