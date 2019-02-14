To curb jams, country’s first ‘intelligent traffic system’ launched in Gurgaon

The pilot project for the country’s first ‘Intelligent Traffic System’ (ITS) was launched in Gurgaon Wednesday afternoon, with ‘smart’ traffic signals being installed at four places along the HUDA City Centre to Bakhtawar Chowk stretch. The impact of the project will be evaluated for six months, said officials.
Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram say the points at which the signals have been installed — Kanhai Chowk, the Sector 30/31 dividing road, Sector 31/45 traffic light, and Bakhtawar Chowk — were chosen because of the “traffic congestion and vehicle load” that they experience daily.
A system where signals interact with each other
Although three points along Golf Course Road were initially being considered, officials decided against it because of lack of optical cables on the stretch.
The work has been carried out by Japanese firm Kyosan India Pvt. Ltd. According to the President and CEO of the company, Tom Tokodai, the MoU for the project had been signed with the Haryana government in 2016. “In the ITS, one controller interacts with the other without any need for a central processor system. This saves a lot of time… We will take it to other cities in India as well,” said Tokodai.
Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh directed officials to “inspect” the project at the earliest and extend it to the rest of the city. “This project is very successful in Japan and Russia. It will change the perception about traffic in Gurgaon as well,” he said.