To curb dust pollution, water mist sprinklers being installed on 1,000 streetlights

Also, officials said, the department has developed the 'PWD Service App' for fast and transparent redressal of public grievances. Under this initiative, complaints related to roads, footpaths, streetlights and other infrastructure can now be registered online.

To curb dust pollution in the Capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) has started installing water mist sprinklers on around 1,000 streetlights in 20 locations, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Thursday.

Some of the locations where these sprinklers have already been installed are ITO, Ring Road, Anand Vihar, Narela and Nand Nangri, among others.

“The project has already been launched and mist sprays on electric poles have been installed in some locations in the last one year. The PWD is now expanding the project to other areas, especially pollution spots like Jahangirpuri, Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Rohini, Wazirpur and Punjabi Bagh West,” said Singh.