To counter farm bill protests, BJP plans outreach events

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh at the kisan panchayat in Vikaspuri

Facing a backlash in several states over the three farm bills recently passed in Parliament, the Central BJP unit has asked all seven MPs in Delhi to start an outreach programme in the villages, outskirts and neighbouring areas of the capital to convince the farmer community of the benefits of the bills.

The MPs have been asked to submit a report in the next 15 days to the Centre, a BJP MP said. They have also been asked to post videos and pictures of feedback received on social media.

To this end, West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh held kisan panchayats in Najafgarh, Vikaspuri and Matiala, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir held one in Old Seelampur and Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari held a meeting in Sabhapur village near Karawal Nagar Sunday. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also held a meeting with farmers at Puth Khurd village, while New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi went to Pilanji village and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri to Harkesh Nagar.

Singh said, “The bill has been brought with the intent of one country-one market, which will help farmers get the correct price for their product and wipe out intermediaries. Farmers would even be able to sell their product online.”

Speaking at the meet, Tiwari said, “Farmers who produced for others had to sleep on empty stomachs, were forced to sell their produce to middlemen and selected markets. This bill has eliminated these problems. Now, they can get a higher rate for their produce.” He also gave the famers a letter explaining the benefits of the bill.

In the coming days, Delhi BJP vice-president Ashok Goel said programmes such as ‘kisan samvad, khat sammelan, chaupal and a tractor rally’ will be launched by the Delhi unit during which farmers of 100 villages will be called to a location in Central Delhi. “Thereafter, a door-to-door campaign will be launched next week in which all senior leaders will participate. Several people who live in urban villages of Delhi have land in the outskirts and relatives who are farmers so the party is reaching out to them as well,” he said.

The target is to reach out to 300 villages by October 15, said Goel. “The idea is to convince farmers that the bills will increase agricultural production through new technology, and payment for agricultural produce to farmers will be guaranteed within three days,” he said.

