To control crowd, Delhi metro staff ‘threaten’ to use batons

The Delhi Metro and CISF Thursday assured action against the DMRC staff who allegedly threatened to use batons on commuters to maintain order during evening rush hour. CISF sources said the alleged incident took place during evening peak hours Thursday at Noida Sector 62 station on the Blue Line.

“The crowd became unmanageable at a certain point. The DMRC sought the assistance of CISF to maintain order. A private guard under the DMRC was seen violating the laid down norms in crowd management. However, no baton charging actually took place,” CISF sources said.

The matter came to light when a commuter uploaded a purported video of the incident on Twitter, tagging the official handle of DMRC. DMRC later responded: “We’ve forwarded your concern to CISF/DMRC Unit for needful action. Further, you may also share your concern at Co2dmrc@gmail.com or contact @CISFHQrs at 655155.”

“The DMRC does not condone the use of such methods for controlling crowds at stations, as seen in this video. The DMRC will be taking up the issue with the CISF to avoid repetition of similar actions in the future.We also request the cooperation of the public in maintaining decorum in the Metro system,” DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said.