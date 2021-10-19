To connect job providers, seekers, Rozgaar Bazaar 2.0

The Delhi government is set to launch the second edition of the Rozgaar Bazaar portal.

The portal, which was first launched last year amid job losses during the pandemic, connected job seekers with job providers through the platform.

The second edition will be a first-of-its-kind digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs in India, the government said. Physical centres will also come up to make opportunities available to those who cannot log on to the portal. Tenders for the development of the portal were floated last week. The government said in a statement that the new portal will provide Artificial Intelligence based job matching services and end-to-end employment related services for young Delhiites.

“Rozgaar Bazaar 1.0 portal was launched in August 2020 by CM Arvind Kejriwal at the peak of pandemic and turned out to be a lifeline for the unemployed youth as well as small businesses of Delhi. Over 14 lakh job-seekers and 10 lakh jobs have already been advertised on the current portal and no other job matching platform by any state government in India has been so successful. But we don’t want to stop here. The new portal will bring all the services related to skill training, career guidance and job matching on a first-of-its kind digital platform in India,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The services offered will also include skill credentialing and automated analytics services.