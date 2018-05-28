To check crime, Delhi top cop says verify migrants in unauthorised colonies

In the meeting, Amulya Patnaik said the district DCPs should ensure that no organised crime or illegal activity is allowed to take place. (Representational/Express photo/Praveen Khanna) In the meeting, Amulya Patnaik said the district DCPs should ensure that no organised crime or illegal activity is allowed to take place. (Representational/Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of all 14 districts to conduct verification of migrants who live in unauthorised colonies in areas under their jurisdiction.

The directive — which states that district DCPs should start drives in unauthorised colonies of their areas for “verification and checking” of migrants so that they are not engaged in any illegal activity — was issued at the recent crime review meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters.

Sources said the order comes days after the top cop found that despite repeated reminders, local police were not conducting verification of migrants or maintaining a database of them.

During the annual press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) R P Upadhyay had said that unplanned urbanisation, coupled with the fact that a substantial population lives in “jhuggi-jhopri/kachhi colonies”, is one of the most important factors impacting crime in the city.

“Delhi, being the capital of the country, has been developing at a rapid pace. Rapid urbanisation has led to certain factors which have a bearing on the crime rate in the city. The large expansion of new colonies such as Dwarka, Rohini, etc and mushrooming of numerous unplanned colonies are important criminogenic factors which have a direct effect on crime, particularly street crime such as robbery and snatching. Delhi Police has been closely monitoring the ever-changing methodology being adopted by the criminals, and has been constantly adapting itself to meet new challenges,” he had said.

In the meeting, Patnaik said the district DCPs should ensure that no organised crime or illegal activity is allowed to take place. “They should monitor this at their own level, and necessary accountability should be fixed,” he added.

As per Delhi police statistics, most rapes in 2017 were reported from areas around unauthorised colonies. Almost 70% of the accused were found to be from the city, while the rest were migrants. Ninety five per cent were school dropouts. Data also showed that 80% cases were solved within 24 hours.

Patnaik also asked the DCPs to review the working of anti-snatching teams of each police station in their district.

“They should identify areas prone to snatching incidents and set up adequate barricading/ picketing there. Beat staff of under-privileged colonies should be tasked with identifying young offenders who commit crime using fast-moving motorbikes,” he added.

