To build homes for officials, Delhi govt identifies 6 sites for first GPRA project under PPP model

Officials said the government has identified land pockets and plots for the redevelopment of six GPRA colonies at North Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh, Timarpur and Probyn Road, East Delhi’s Kalyanvas, South East Delhi’s Bahapur and the DDCD plot.

The Delhi government has identified six locations across the national capital to develop residential colonies for senior government officials and staff under the public-private partnership (PPP) model on the lines of the Centre’s General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) project.

The key aim of this proposal is to meet the housing requirements of senior bureaucrats, officials and staff working with the Delhi government.

Even as the Centre has already been undertaking a GPRA project — that involves large-scale redevelopment of older, low-density government housing colonies in Delhi into modern, high-density, sustainable, and high-rise apartment complexes —under the PPP model to construct high-rise buildings to accommodate bureaucrats in the city, the Delhi government is exploring such a project for the first time.