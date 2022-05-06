To boost last-mile connectivity, PWD to develop transport hubs at two Delhi Metro stations

To provide better last-mile connectivity to commuters, the Public Works Department (PWD) is going to develop a Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) hub at the IIT and Panchsheel Park Metro stations on the Magenta Line with separate parking space for autos, cycles, buses and cabs.

Through this plan, the PWD along with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will also make the area pedestrian- and differently abled- friendly with walkways and seating arrangements.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, accorded financial approvals of Rs 4.59 crore to construction work. “The combined efforts of PWD and DMRC on this project will reduce the cost and save time too,” he said.

“After the PWD and DMRC complete their part of the project, the Transport Department will work on facilitating commuters with these modes of transport. The Kejriwal government is determined to provide a hassle-free commuting experience to residents of Delhi. Our focus is to integrate development work with help from various agencies, which will reduce the cost of the projects and save time taken for completion,” he added.

Recently, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar also proposed a ‘synergy’ between DMRC and DTC to strengthen last-mile connectivity and provide seamless connectivity between different modes of transport.

Under the MMI plan, all transport options will be available at one place. This will include installation of CC paver blocks on footpaths, improving carriageways for vehicles, installation of railings, etc, said officials. DMRC is developing an MMI plan at all its stations under Phase I and II.