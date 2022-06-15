To boost employment, Delhi govt gears up to organise shopping festivals

After selecting five prominent markets for redevelopment, the Delhi government has begun preparation to organise shopping festivals at the city’s popular markets. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed traders and market associations to prepare a roadmap, with suggestions on how and where such festivals should be conducted.

The move to seek suggestions comes on the heels of a recent meeting chaired by Sisodia and attended by 25 traders of wholesale markets. During the meeting, market associations and traders requested that space be given to those from Delhi to exhibit their businesses in the trade fair held every year at Pragati Maidan.

Some traders suggested that the Delhi government organise shopping festivals in big cities of other states and local festivals in the national capital at popular markets like Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place and Sarojini Nagar Market.

Under this proposal, which is one of the key initiatives proposed under Delhi’s ‘rozgar’ budget 2022-23, the government aims to conduct mega shopping festivals in Delhi where traders dealing in wholesale items exhibit their products to promote Indian-made items and increase revenue. The plan is to promote Delhi as the city with the world’s finest wholesale markets.

“Every market in Delhi is famous for its own product, be it spices, clothes, dry fruits, footwear, electronic items, etc… Small traders and retail buyers from outside Delhi come to buy goods since better goods are available at affordable prices. So, this festival is to increase the brand value of markets and items,” said Brijesh Goyal, convenor of AAP trade wing and chairman, Chambers of Trade and Industry.

The traders also demanded exemption from GST. “We have told them to seek suggestions from all shopkeepers in their markets, and prepare a roadmap and present it in the next meeting with the Deputy CM,” Goyal added. The Delhi government has allocated a budget of Rs 250 crore for the upliftment of wholesale and retail markets in Delhi. The government aims to generate 5 lakh jobs through these festivals.

In its ‘rozgar’ budget, the government proposed shopping festival will be organised every year for six to eight weeks separately for retail and wholesale markets to boost the economy and generate employment opportunities. The government will give SGST refunds to sellers and shops to give as discounts.