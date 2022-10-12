scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

To boost connectivity in rural Delhi, CM flags off 50 low-floor buses

The Delhi government kicked off its lane driving initiative earlier this year, whereby buses that do not drive in their dedicated lane are fined. Vehicles that obstruct the bus lane are also fined.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport minister Kailash Gahlot at the event. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday flagged off 50 low-floor CNG-powered cluster buses, aimed at improving connectivity to the rural parts of the city.

He also flagged off 30 Innova cars and 36 motorbikes for the enforcement wing of the Transport Department.

“These vehicles will be involved in enforcing lane discipline. From April, we started the lane discipline drive,” he said at the event.

The CM said that Delhi will have 1,800 electric buses on the roads of Delhi by next year. He added that 80% per cent of the city’s fleet will be electric by 2025.

The government has floated a tender for 1,500 electric buses, he said.

Explained

Buses every 5-10 minutes

Officials in the transport department had earlier said that in a route rationalisation study, it was found that rural, outer and densely populated areas need more minibuses instead of standard buses. Towards this end, the transport department decided to buy about 2,300 mini e-buses to cater to people with a bus at 5 to 10 minutes frequency.

“We have inducted 50 new low-floor CNG (air-conditioned) buses. From many years, people faced inconvenience since there were no buses. But in the last two-three years, electric, CNG, cluster buses have been inducted,” he added.

The new buses will be kept at the new Bawana bus depot.

“This will help rural connectivity. There are already 360 cluster bus routes. There will be six new routes for these buses that will serve rural areas,” he said.

Later, in a tweet, Kejriwal said, “Today 50 new CNG buses and 66 new vehicles for road safety and bus lane enforcement were flagged off from the Rajghat depot. As many as 7,320 buses are on the roads of Delhi now, the highest ever. By 2025, more than 10,000 buses will be in service of the people of Delhi, 80 per cent of them will be electric buses.”

