To Be Felicitated By MHA On I-Day: Probes in riots, Batla House, sexual assault cases — top honours for 6 cops

This Independence Day, six Delhi Police officers will receive awards from the Ministry of Home Affairs for ‘excellence in investigation’.

Among them, Inspector Domnica Purty is the only woman officer in the force to be felicitated. She had cracked the sexual assault case in Outer Delhi last year wherein a 12-year-old girl was brutally assaulted inside her home. Inspector Satish Sharma, who died last year, will be awarded the medal posthumously for his probe in the Batla House case.

Known for her hard work, Purty was the lead investigating officer in the case.

In August last year, the girl, who was alone at home, was stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors and allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused. Police had said there were hardly any CCTVs in the area and no eyewitnesses. The minor was severely injured and couldn’t give a statement.

Speaking to The Indian Express Thursday, Purty said, “We were asked to gather all CCTV footage to identify the culprit. More than 100 CCTVs were scanned but the footage was blurred.”

It was after a day of searching that she found footage from a camera at the time of the incident, which showed a man entering the house and leaving. “He had a white handkerchief covering his face; it wasn’t there when he left. We later identified the accused as Krishan Kumar,” said Purty. Two days later, police arrested him from Mangolpuri.

The team found that Kumar is a history-sheeter who had allegedly killed a woman in 2006 but was granted bail.

According to police, Kumar had planned to commit burglary but found the girl alone at home. When she tried to raise an alarm, he allegedly overpowered her, bit her, and stabbed her multiple times.

Shalini Singh, Joint CP (HQ), said Purty is one of the few officers who used dental forensics to prove the criminal’s involvement in the crime. “I am proud of her. She worked day and night to solve this case and arrest the accused in time and with evidence. The dental samples matched and evidence was provided to the court,” said Singh.

Police also said the courts appreciated Sharma’s investigation in catching all the accused in the Batla House case.

A police officer and two suspected terrorists were killed in the shootout between the Delhi Police Special Cell and a group of terrorists from the Indian Mujahideen at Batla House in 2008. Two suspects, Shahzad and Ariz Khan, managed to flee and were arrested in 2010 and 2018 respectively. All the accused were convicted of executing the 2008 serial blasts in Delhi.

Sharma’s wife said the family feels proud that he will be recognised for his work. “He didn’t share anything about his work with me. It was a sensitive case. We lost him last year as he suffered a cardiac arrest. His teammates informed us about the medal,” she said.

Meanwhile, ACP Sandeep Lamba, Inspectors Gurmeet Singh and Amleshwar Rai from the Crime Branch will be awarded for their probe in the 2020 Delhi riots. Inspector Virender Singh from the EOW will be awarded for solving the DDA land pooling case last year in which more than 250 persons were duped of Rs 30 crore.

Senior officer K P S Malhotra will also be felicitated for his investigation work while he was posted with the Narcotics Control Bureau. Malhotra is now posted as DCP, CP Secretariat, in Delhi.

During his stint in the NCB and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he busted the first darknet vendor of psychotropic substances, the first Ethereum mining rig in India, and handled various high-profile cases including the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.