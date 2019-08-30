To avail free bus rides, women to get single-journey passes

From October 29, women across the capital will be able to avail free rides on DTC and cluster buses using ‘single-journey passes’, which will be available with bus conductors.

The Delhi Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday gave “in-principle” approval to its scheme of providing free travel to women in buses. The Delhi Assembly recently approved a supplementary grant of Rs 140 crore to facilitate free rides for women in buses for the current fiscal.

As per the scheme, single-journey duration passes will be issued to women passengers in DTC and cluster buses. The government will reimburse the amount, i.e Rs. 10/- per single journey for DTC and cluster buses, and the same will be transferred to the designated accounts of DTC and cluster schemes respectively.

“Women passengers who do not want to avail free rides can buy tickets. The free travel scheme will be voluntary, which means any woman passenger who wants to purchase a journey ticket will be free to do so,” said Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

According to officials, women passengers will be allowed free travel in DTC and cluster buses plying in the NCR region too. However, women officers, officials of the Delhi government and local bodies will not be entitled to transport allowance in case they opt for free travel facility in DTC and cluster buses.

“Government departments, local bodies, autonomous bodies, etc will take an undertaking from their women government servants to the effect that they are not availing the free travel facility. The transport department shall write to the Ministry of Finance after the implementation of the scheme to consider issuing necessary instructions to all ministries/departments/autonomous bodies belonging to Government of India and located in Delhi,” added Gahlot.