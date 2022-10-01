To attract investments for ‘Global City’ in Gurgaon, Khattar heads to UAE

In a major investment push for the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala will lead a delegation of their government to the UAE. Top leaders from Haryana accompanied by bureaucrats will be part of a three-day tour seeking investments for the upcoming ‘Global City’ in Gurgaon.

Sources told The Indian Express that the delegation will depart from New Delhi on October 2 evening and reach Dubai at night. Khattar and Dushyant will first hold a series of one-on-one meetings with investors in Dubai, followed by an investors’ conference and another round of meetings in Abu Dhabi.

After Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, it will be the first international trip by the top leaders to seek investments. Earlier this week, Khattar went to Dubai and visited Sharjah jungle-safari park with union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav in a bid to replicate such a park in Aravallis forest area of Gurgaon and Nuh districts.

The Global City project will come up in Sectors 36B, 37A and 37B in Gurgaon along with the under-construction eight-lane Dwarka expressway, and comprise both residential and commercial hubs spread over an area of approximately 1,003 acres.

Officials told The Indian Express it is being “envisioned as a city-within-a-city and would provide ecosystem to be built with the motto of live, work and play. It shall also provide workspace of the future, modern retail spaces, residential towers, carefully-planned spacious green spaces and dedicated bus corridors, MRTS (Metro), heliport facilities and multi-modal connectivity options”.

On October 3, the delegation will participate in an investors’ conference to be attended by about 100-150 top investors from the UAE. A meeting of one of the Emirates’ royal families is also likely to take place on October 4 before the delegation departs from Dubai to land in New Delhi.

Sources said the state government is expected to attract over Rs 10,000 crore worth of investments for the Global City. The state government will be inviting global investors on the “mix-land-use plots” aiming at approximately Rs 3,000-4,000 crore worth of investment per plot.

The Global City project in Gurgaon is being developed under the aegis of HSIIDC, and the state government aims to develop it as a central business district of Gurgaon with focus on modern technology sectors and future oriented industries, low-carbon green infrastructure, easy living, skill building and employment generation.