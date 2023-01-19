scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

To analyse poor learning levels and dropouts, SCERT to conduct study in 96 Delhi schools

As part of the study, 3-5 students from each school will be interviewed by randomised selection with the help of a teacher.

Interviews of the parents of the students interviewed will also be conducted under this survey, the circular said. (File)
To analyse poor learning levels and dropouts, SCERT to conduct study in 96 Delhi schools
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct a study in Delhi to analyse the reasons for poor learning levels and dropouts in schools.

Ninety-six out of 814 schools from all 13 districts in Delhi where there are special training centres (STCs) were selected for this study. The sample includes schools from all educational bodies such as Directorate of Education, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board.

On Tuesday, a circular issued by SCERT Joint Director (Academic) Dr Nahar Singh requested all the heads of schools (HoS) from the selected institutions to cooperate with cluster resource centre coordinators (CRCCs) for the survey, which will be held till January 31. The response to the survey will be treated as confidential, it added.

The circular said the maximum time allowed for the interview of an individual student was 30 minutes and during the interview, the teachers have to clarify the purpose of the interview to the students. It further stated that 3-5 students will be interviewed by randomised selection with the help of a teacher and the interview schedule should be completed through a Google form.

Instructions also included recommending the use of simple words and sentences, encouraging the student’s participation and ensuring that the student was seated comfortably during the interview.

Interviews of the parents of the students interviewed will also be conducted under this survey, the circular said.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 11:28 IST
