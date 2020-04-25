TN CM writes to Kejriwal on ‘issues’ with Covid centre

Authorities have denied this, and doctors say the man had been taken to the centre from a hospital because he was asymptomatic and stable. (Representational) Authorities have denied this, and doctors say the man had been taken to the centre from a hospital because he was asymptomatic and stable. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Friday wrote to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal raising concerns about the condition of quarantine centres in the capital, which house over 500 people from Tamil Nadu who had visited the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin. He also wrote that since Ramzan is starting on Saturday, residents of the camps be provided food and medicines “at appropriate times”.

Palaniswami wrote to Kejriwal two days after a 60-year-old from Tamil Nadu died at a COVID care centre in Sultanpuri. Those who were at the centre with him have alleged he was not attended to properly even though he was diabetic. Authorities have denied this, and doctors say the man had been taken to the centre from a hospital because he was asymptomatic and stable.

“… there are 559 Tablighis from Tamil Nadu in New Delhi… The state government has been receiving grievances with regard to conditions of their stay. They have been complaining that some of them are diabetic and suffering from other comorbidities. They are also not provided timely meals,” he said. He also referred to the 60-year-old’s death.

Fathima Muzaffer, a member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board who lives in Chennai and is coordinating with the family, had earlier alleged that he was diabetic and was not given medicines and food on time — an allegation denied by the DM Sandeep Mishra, who said there were five doctors on duty when the patient collapsed. He also said that food was given on time to everyone.

“I request you to…extend the best possible care… As the Ramzan month is due to start, authorities may be asked to provide food and medicine at appropriate times,” Palaniswami wrote.

The Delhi government did not respond to questions regarding the letter.

