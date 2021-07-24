TMC MLA’s wife robbed of cash, iPhone by ‘thak thak’ gang

Meena said the driver stopped the Toyota Corolla Altis and got out to check the tyre.

A bag containing Rs 1.86 lakh cash, a gold coin, a phone and some documents were allegedly stolen by members of a ‘thak-thak’ gang from the car of TMC Jorasanko MLA Vivek Gupta’s wife at Defence Colony flyover on Friday afternoon.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said the incident came to light around 2.30 pm when ASI Omparkash was on patrolling duty on BRT corridor where he met the MLA’s wife, Kanika Gupta.

She informed him at 2.15 pm, she and her driver were on the Defence Colony flyover when a motorcyclist pointed towards the car tyre,” he said.

Meena said the driver stopped the Toyota Corolla Altis and got out to check the tyre. “Another person on another bike also pointed to the car. The MLA’s wife felt suffocated and got down from the vehicle. She later found that her bag was missing. We have lodged an FIR at Lajpat Nagar police station and have started our investigation,” he said.

Initial probe has revealed that engine oil was thrown on the bonnet and smoke started coming out of the moving car.