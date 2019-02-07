Tired of hollow assurances: Murdered journo’s father to CM Arvind Kejriwal

The father of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was shot dead while on her way home from work 10 years ago, wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying the family was tired of “hollow assurances” and was hoping for a concrete response from him.

Police arrested five people in the case in 2009. The trial is on at Saket district court.

M K Vishwanathan, Soumya’s father, wrote, “We are seriously concerned about both the pace at which the trial is moving and the quality of efforts being put in the proceedings by the prosecution. Hollow assurances from authorities have tired us out and we sincerely hope for a concrete response from you at the earliest.”