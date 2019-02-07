Toggle Menu
Tired of hollow assurances: Murdered journo’s father to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Police arrested five people in the case in 2009. The trial is on at Saket district court.

Soumya Vishwanathan’s parents at Saket court Thursday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The father of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was shot dead while on her way home from work 10 years ago, wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying the family was tired of “hollow assurances” and was hoping for a concrete response from him.

M K Vishwanathan, Soumya’s father, wrote, “We are seriously concerned about both the pace at which the trial is moving and the quality of efforts being put in the proceedings by the prosecution. Hollow assurances from authorities have tired us out and we sincerely hope for a concrete response from you at the earliest.”

