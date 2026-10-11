Tiranga on her back, she holds on to the bus

Protest carried out by political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

By 5.30 pm on Sunday, hundreds of CRPF and RAF personnel and a fleet of orange low-floor buses had taken over A Block in Connaught Place, waiting for protesters expected to join the SFI’s women-only Tiranga rally near Rajiv Chowk Metro station’s Gate 7.

Shortly after 6 pm, security personnel started detaining the protesters. A woman social worker was among the first to be taken away, followed by others, including a lawyer and her friend.

“I am cooperating,” the lawyer said as police personnel dragged and pushed her and her friend into a bus.

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Inside another bus, a woman in a white kurti and black mask shouted to mediapersons: “They cannot rightfully detain us according to today’s Supreme Court order. I do not know why I am being detained or where I am being taken.”