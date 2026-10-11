Tiranga on her back, she holds on to the bus

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By 5.30 pm on Sunday, hundreds of CRPF and RAF personnel and a fleet of orange low-floor buses had taken over A Block in Connaught Place, waiting for protesters expected to join the SFI’s women-only Tiranga rally near Rajiv Chowk Metro station’s Gate 7.
Shortly after 6 pm, security personnel started detaining the protesters. A woman social worker was among the first to be taken away, followed by others, including a lawyer and her friend.
“I am cooperating,” the lawyer said as police personnel dragged and pushed her and her friend into a bus.
Inside another bus, a woman in a white kurti and black mask shouted to mediapersons: “They cannot rightfully detain us according to today’s Supreme Court order. I do not know why I am being detained or where I am being taken.”
Another protester, who managed to open a bus window despite male police personnel guarding it from outside, said she had been detained for asking where her sister had been taken. “She was detained before me and I don’t know where she was taken away to,” she added.
At 6.40 pm, as a bus began to pull away, around 10 protesters, including SFI activists, tried to stop it.
Two women – former JNU students’ union president and SFI member Aishe Ghosh, and another protester, with the National Flag draped across her back – climbed onto the front of the bus and held on.
The standoff lasted around 15 minutes before police personnel pulled the women down and pushed them into the bus. Officers then formed a human chain to clear the way for the vehicle to leave Connaught Place.
From inside, a protester screamed: “We are being grabbed, held against our will for just walking through the streets.”
For Khushi (26), who had stayed away from CJP’s July protests out of fear, the scenes were difficult to watch. “I was too scared to attend the July protests. This time I made up my mind to be here. But the way police have manhandled the protesters, especially women after 6 pm, is horrendous. The officers are pushing, grabbing and dragging them without a care in the world,” she said.
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