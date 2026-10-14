‘Will show waving Tiranga not crime’: Dipke asks people to reach Delhi’s Connaught Place on Friday

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday urged people to gather at Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place at 5 pm on October 16 with the national flag. He said, “We will show waving Tiranga is not crime.”

Earlier in the day, Dipke alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government was imposing an “unofficial emergency” after two CJP leaders were sent to five-day judicial custody for allegedly trespassing into Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Lehra do Tiranga 🇮🇳 16 Oct | Central Park, CP | 5 PM https://t.co/eFO1RfUBos — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 14, 2026

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Dipke sought to know what offence CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka committed by waving the tricolour at Jantar Mantar. “What was their crime?” he asked.

Das and Ranka were detained early on Tuesday after they allegedly breached barricades and entered the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation, raising slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

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According to police, Das and Ranka were sent to Tihar jail for five days after the Special Executive Magistrate considered the kalandra (preventive police report) details, their repeated violation of law, and serious apprehension that if released on bail, they would violate the law again and instigate others.

They were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate on Wednesday morning.

The action against the CJP leaders comes amid heightened security in the national capital following a series of protests held by the youth-led outfit and other organisations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.