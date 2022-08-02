scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

‘Tiranga bike rally’ for MPs of all parties today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already urged everyone to hoist or display the national flag at their house between August 13 and 15.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 9:57:33 pm
New Delhi: BJP leader Vijay Goel with citizens after distributing national flags to them as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' ahead of upcoming Independence Day, in New Delhi. (Photo source: PTI Photo)

The Culture Ministry will organise a ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from the Red Fort to Parliament for the MPs of all parties on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, while appealing to all MPs to attend the event that will begin at 8.30am.

Briefing reporters after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Joshi said it’s a Culture Ministry programme and not that of the party.

Earlier, at the meeting, BJP president J P Nadda outlined a host of exercises for the party members during the week-long programme to celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s Independence starting from August 9.

Nadda asked party members to take out ‘prabhat pheris’ (morning processions) between 9am and 11am to publicise the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign while its youth wing across the country will carry out ‘Tiranga yatra’ on bikes, Joshi said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already urged everyone to hoist or display the national flag at their house between August 13 and 15.

Party members will also undertake ‘prabhat pheris’ down to the booth level between August 11 and 13, playing Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional song ‘Raghupati raghav raja Ram’, or India’s national song ‘Vande Mataram’, the BJP chief said.

The party will also be observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14. The PM had announced it last year in memory of the people who struggled and sacrificed their lives during the country’s division.

More from Delhi

The party MPs are set to meet again on August 5 for a briefing ahead of the vice-presidential polls on August 6.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 09:57:33 pm

Most Popular

1

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

2

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

3

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

4

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

5

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two...
CAA on back-burner: How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two...
3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to field against Windies
LIVE UPDATES

3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to field against Windies

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two years
CAA on back-burner

How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two years

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement