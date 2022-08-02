‘Tiranga bike rally’ for MPs of all parties today

August 2, 2022 9:57:33 pm
The Culture Ministry will organise a ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from the Red Fort to Parliament for the MPs of all parties on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, while appealing to all MPs to attend the event that will begin at 8.30am.
Briefing reporters after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Joshi said it’s a Culture Ministry programme and not that of the party.
Earlier, at the meeting, BJP president J P Nadda outlined a host of exercises for the party members during the week-long programme to celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s Independence starting from August 9.
Nadda asked party members to take out ‘prabhat pheris’ (morning processions) between 9am and 11am to publicise the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign while its youth wing across the country will carry out ‘Tiranga yatra’ on bikes, Joshi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already urged everyone to hoist or display the national flag at their house between August 13 and 15.
Party members will also undertake ‘prabhat pheris’ down to the booth level between August 11 and 13, playing Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional song ‘Raghupati raghav raja Ram’, or India’s national song ‘Vande Mataram’, the BJP chief said.
The party will also be observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14. The PM had announced it last year in memory of the people who struggled and sacrificed their lives during the country’s division.
The party MPs are set to meet again on August 5 for a briefing ahead of the vice-presidential polls on August 6.
