scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Tim Hortons, Canadian coffee brand, comes to India with two outlets in Delhi, Gurgaon

The two coffee shops at Select Citywalk Mall (Saket) and DLF Cyberhub (Gurgaon) feature warm and comfortable interiors and a welcoming environment inspired by the brand’s Canadian origins.

Written by Divya A | New Delhi |
Updated: August 14, 2022 6:22:24 pm
More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons offers hot and cold specialty beverages, including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, and teas, alongside breakfast, sandwiches, wraps and soups.

Tim Hortons, Canada’s coffee and baked goods brand, opened on August 11 in India, with their first two locations in the national capital region— at Gurgaon and Saket.

Known worldwide for its signature coffee, beverages and food, Tim Hortons has created several special menu options for the Indian market. Besides their popular beverages like the French Vanilla, the Iced Capp, a blended frozen coffee beverage, and bite-sized morsels of traditional donuts called Timbits, there is a section dedicated to made-to-order food and baked goods in the menu, where breads, spice and toppings can be customised.

The two coffee shops at Select Citywalk Mall (Saket) and DLF Cyberhub (Gurgaon) feature warm and comfortable interiors and a welcoming environment inspired by the brand’s Canadian origins.

“In March 2022, we announced our intent to open hundreds of outlets in India over the next ten years. Launch of the Delhi stores is the first step in that direction,” said Navin Gurnaney, CEO of the Tim Hortons franchise in India. He added that while they are looking to expand in the capital region with a few more outlets by the year-end, they will also be having more stores in Punjab and Chandigarh in the coming months since the Canadian brand has huge resonance with the Punjabi diaspora.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...

The next year will see them expanding to the western part of India —with outlets in Mumbai. Gurnaney said they will make their presence felt in India across locations, be it malls, airports, high streets, or markets.

Established in 1964, Tim Hortons is Canada’s largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry. In recent years, it has introduced its offerings beyond Canada and the United States. Currently, it has more than 5,300 restaurants including in the Middle East, China, the UK, Mexico, Spain, Thailand and the Philippines.

More from Delhi

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons offers hot and cold specialty beverages, including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, and teas, alongside breakfast, sandwiches, wraps and soups.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 06:07:58 pm

Most Popular

1

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

4

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, 'missing' ...
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, 'missing' ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
Explained

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

Premium
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement