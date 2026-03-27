Main shooter of Tillu Tajpuriya gang, two others arrested for killing man in Delhi’s Bawana

Delhi Police arrested the main shooter of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang in the Bawana murder case. (File Photo)

A week after they killed a man in Delhi’s Bawana and injured three others, shooters of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang were nabbed in two separate operations by the Delhi Police, officers said.

One of the accused, police said, is Akash who shot at four people, including an eight-year-old, on March 19 in Bawana.

“It was found that he fled to Bihar’s Begusarai and was hiding at a relative’s home. A team from Outer North district, along with the Begusarai Police, conducted a raid on Thursday night and nabbed him,” a senior officer said.

Additional DCP (Outer) Amit Kaushik said, “Yesterday, the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Outer North District, in a joint operation with Bihar Police, successfully apprehended the main shooter of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, namely Akash aka Bittu (20 years), resident of Nangal Thakran, Delhi, from Begusarai. The accused is involved in the blind murder case of Ravi Bhardwaj of Harevelli village in Bawana.”