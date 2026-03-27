Main shooter of Tillu Tajpuriya gang, two others arrested for killing man in Delhi’s Bawana

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A week after they killed a man in Delhi’s Bawana and injured three others, shooters of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang were nabbed in two separate operations by the Delhi Police, officers said.
One of the accused, police said, is Akash who shot at four people, including an eight-year-old, on March 19 in Bawana.
“It was found that he fled to Bihar’s Begusarai and was hiding at a relative’s home. A team from Outer North district, along with the Begusarai Police, conducted a raid on Thursday night and nabbed him,” a senior officer said.
Additional DCP (Outer) Amit Kaushik said, “Yesterday, the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Outer North District, in a joint operation with Bihar Police, successfully apprehended the main shooter of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, namely Akash aka Bittu (20 years), resident of Nangal Thakran, Delhi, from Begusarai. The accused is involved in the blind murder case of Ravi Bhardwaj of Harevelli village in Bawana.”
In a separate operation, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch unit arrested two more shooters after a brief exchange of fire in Outer Delhi. The duo were on a scooter with Akash during the Bawana firing. Further details are awaited.
After the Bawana shooting, police suspected the involvement of the Tillu gang. They identified the deceased as Ravi Bhardwaj. Officers said among the injured were the deceased’s father and an eight-year-old who was shot in the leg.
According to police, three men on a two-wheeler first fired at Ravi outside his house, and then went inside to shoot his father, Anil (55).
“Two PCR calls were received around 5.26 pm on Thursday regarding an incident of firing in Harewali. The callers said some men arrived on a two-wheeler and shot at their family member and they were taking him to a hospital in Pooth Khurd,” a police officer had said.
Suspecting the incident was related to gang rivalry, police had said Ravi was allegedly in the crosshairs of the Tillu gang due to his proximity with its rival Jitender Gogi.
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