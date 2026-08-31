Tillu gang member gets ‘future’ interim bail from September; Delhi High Court steps in

The Delhi High Court has stayed an order granting advance interim bail to an alleged key operative of the Tillu gang, named Amit, who had been charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

On August 25, Justice Girish Kathpalia put on hold the August 17 direction passed by the Special Judge at Rouse Avenue District Courts, which had granted interim relief to Amit from September 10 to October 8.

“Learned counsel for respondent/accused accepts notice… and is allowed two weeks to file reply… In the meanwhile, operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing,” Justice Kathpalia said in his order which was recently made public.