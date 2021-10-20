Tiles fall on boy inside apartment, Delhi court says RWA members not responsible

A Delhi court has said that RWA members of a housing society in Dwarka cannot be held directly responsible after several wall tiles inside an apartment fell on a minor boy, grievously injuring him.

Principal and Sessions Judge Narottam Kaushal made the observations while dismissing a revision petition filed by one Vikas Anand, whose son sustained injuries while they were visiting their friend in 2014. Anand had sought the court’s direction to summon the RWA office bearers as accused in this case.

During the investigation, it was found that poor quality material was used by the builder in affixing the tiles. The President and Secretary of the RWA were made respondents in the case as they were entrusted with the building maintenance. They were, however, not summoned by the court after the police said that there was no evidence against them.

The complainant then approached an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court to summon the RWA office bearers as accused in this case. After it was rejected, Anand filed the present revision petition challenging the order.

The court said that the “office bearers of RWA, who perform voluntary work for the daily upkeep and maintenance for any residential area are representatives of the residents themselves.”

“The decisions are taken in representative capacity and usually approved by the General Body. Personal responsibility of office bearers of RWA or the elected members of RWA cannot be placed, unless there is material on record to indicate that they were directly responsible for the occurrence,” the court stated.

The court said that it is “not the case of prosecution that similar incidents had happened in the past or that RWA was negligent of taking cognizance of such incidents.”

“It is also not the case of petitioner/complainant that any previous similar incident had been brought to the knowledge of RWA office bearers and they had not taken up the matter. Further, this court is of the opinion that the role of office bearers of RWA shall be limited to appointing an agency to monitor the repairs, if any such repairs are required. It has also come on record that the private respondents were not members of the RWA when the construction were carried out or that they had any role in taking a decision of affixing tiles on the walls,” the court said.

Advocate Arvind Gupta, counsel for the petitioner, argued that “had the private respondents been efficiently maintaining the building, there would have been no chances of tiles falling off and causing the accident.”

“RWA had been charging maintenance charges from the residents. Therefore, private respondents, who were responsible for the maintenance, committed criminal negligence by not maintaining the same properly,” Gupta argued.

J B Mudgil, the counsel for the respondents, argued, “the incident which happened was a sheer providence as it was neither a day of high-velocity winds nor earthquake. The RWA could not have anticipated any such occurrence.”