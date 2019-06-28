TikTok stunt on police car: ACP gets notice

After a TikTok video showing a man performing stunts atop a police vehicle went viral, a notice has been issued to ACP (Security) Dinesh Kumar, who was allotted the car.

“Kumar… has tarnished the image of Delhi Police by giving it to an unknown person who misused the car. Due to the objectionable video, Kumar has to submit a response to the office within seven days from the date of the receipt, failing which the police committee will take a decision,” said Tusar Taba, Additional CP (Security).

Police had also issued a showcause notice to a private contractor and his friend for allegedly misusing the vehicle. “Though the car was issued to the ACP for official work, it was run under a private contractor, Ravi. The person in the video is not a policeman but is the friend of the private driver, Dushyant, who misused the vehicle without knowledge of police,” said Anil Mittal, Delhi Police PRO.