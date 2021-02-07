52-year-old farmer found dead at Tikri, suicide suspected

Farmers sit in protest against the new Farm Bill, in winter at Tikri Border (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

A 52-year-old farmer from Jind, who was among those protesting against the centre’s farm laws at the Tikri border, was found dead on Saturday morning, with police suicide.

According to police officials, the deceased, Karamveer Singh, was found hanging from a tree in a park near the Tikri border. He hailed from Singhwaal village in Jind.

“The deceased appears to have been participating in the protests, and was already dead when he was found. A suicide note was also found on his person. His body has been kept in the mortuary, the postmortem will be done after his family arrives and gives their consent…There have been no indications of foul play in the investigation so far,” said Inspector Sunil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Bahadurgarh City police station.

The handwritten purported suicide note begins with “Bharatiya Kisan Union Zindabad”. It goes on to say, “Dear farmer brothers, this Modi government is keeping on giving date after date. It cannot be guessed when these black laws will be cancelled. We will not go from here until these black laws are cancelled.”

This, however, is not the first incident of suicide among protesters at the Tikri border, who have been camped in the area for over 2 months now.

Last month, a 42-year-old farmer from Rohtak allegedly died by suicide at the border. Prior to that, in December, a lawyer from Punjab’s Jalalabad killed himself by consuming poison.