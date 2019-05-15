Tihar undertrial with ‘om’ branded on back tells court: Being pressured to withdraw charge or compromise

A Tihar Jail undertrial, who had alleged that an ‘Om’ symbol was branded on his back by the jail superintendent, Tuesday told a Delhi court that jail authorities were pressuring him to “either withdraw his allegations or compromise”.

“Ye log hum pe bohot dabav bana rahe hai, isko wapas lene ke liye ya compromise karne ke liye (jail authorities are pressuring me to either withdraw my charges or compromise),” undertrial Nabbir told the magistrate.

Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar did not respond to the accusations levelled by Nabbir against jail officials, saying she has not yet gone through the status report filed by Tihar and that she will need time till May 24 to do so.

The jail had filed its report in a sealed cover on April 30, after a Delhi court pulled up authorities for failing to respond to the charges levelled by the undertrial. Nabbir had alleged that the ‘Om’ symbol was branded on his back, and that it was the handiwork of a jail superintendent who had used a hot metal for the carving.

Outside the courtroom, Nabbir’s advocate Jagmohan Singh said he has not been given a copy of the status report and expressed apprehensions over the jail’s findings.

The matter came to light when Nabbir, who was then lodged in the High Risk Ward of Jail No. 4, filed an application alleging that on April 12, jail authorities had thrashed him, carved the symbol with hot metal and forced him to fast. Following this, the court had ordered jail authorities to inquire into the matter and submit a report. “The allegations raised by the accused are of serious nature and require immediate intervention,” the magistrate had said.

Nabbir, who has been in prison for the last 15 months in connection with an Arms Act case, also alleged that the superintendent not only denied him food for two days in the name of Navratra, but also told him that he would convert him to Hinduism. The court had directed that the prisoner be shifted to a different prison.