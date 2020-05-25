Follow Us:
Sunday, May 24, 2020
COVID19

Tihar reports first case as jail staffer tests positive

Jail authorities soon began tracing the staffer’s contacts. Another staffer, said to have been in close contact with the infected man, has been tested and sent to home quarantine.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2020 1:50:26 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus lockdown, lockdown extended, tihar jail, delhi news, covid 19 india tracker, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, coronavirus india live news, coronavirus in india, coronavirus in india latest news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus india update, coronavirus india state wise Tihar is one of the largest prison complexes in South Asia and, currently, it has 14,000 inmates. (File)

Tihar Jail reported its first Covid-19 case, after a 45-year-old assistant superintendent at Jail no. 7 tested positive Sunday.

Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel said the staffer took a holiday on Friday, as he wanted to go home and meet his family. Before leaving, he got tested at Amrapali Hospital on Friday. The results came positive on Sunday. DG Goel said, “He showed no symptoms. He lives in the jail’s staff residential complex.”

Jail authorities soon began tracing the staffer’s contacts. Another staffer, said to have been in close contact with the infected man, has been tested and sent to home quarantine. Nine neighbours of the Covid-positive staffer, who work at different Delhi jails, have been asked to quarantine themselves, though none of them came in contact with him.

Five others — two jail staff and three inmates — were also found to be in contact with him. The staffers have been sent to home quarantine, while the inmates have been shifted to the isolation barrack.

DG Goel said all the men are asymptomatic and authorities will keep a check on everyone’s medical condition.

Tihar is one of the largest prison complexes in South Asia and, currently, it has 14,000 inmates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement