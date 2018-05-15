Tihar probe underway after Unitech MDs use ‘office’ to meet family over dinner

Tihar officials are considering if the two should be allowed to enjoy the privileges. (File) Tihar officials are considering if the two should be allowed to enjoy the privileges. (File)

The office inside the administrative area at Tihar’s jail number 1 had been allotted to brothers Sanjay and Ajay Chandra, managing directors of real estate firm Unitech, so they could continue working from inside prison and pay back creditors allegedly duped by the company.

On Sunday night, however, the office was used for a different purpose, as the brothers, “in breach of good faith”, had a meal with their wives and an employee, jail officials said. The brothers, officials said, managed to sneak in “mutton and chicken” with help of outsiders. After dinner, they retired to their cells and the next morning, the incident was noted down by the duty officer on his official register. Tihar officials set up an inquiry, which confirmed the incident.

The Chandras were arrested for failing to develop a project despite infusion of investor money in 2017. The duo had 95 complaints against them for Rs 35-crore fraud. The Supreme Court had said they be provided the office in jail to continue working.

Tihar officials are considering if the two should be allowed to enjoy the privileges. DG, Tihar Jail, Ajay Kashyap, said, “An inquiry is underway. The report should be prepared by Tuesday morning.” The inquiry is being handled by Additional IG (Tihar) Ram Kumar.

“The brothers have been incarcerated at jail number 1, and provided with an office at the DOD section, after their lawyer got the required concessions after negotiations. They were supposed to liaison with their employees to help creditors get their money back, and facilitate sale of property,” an official said.

The brothers were visited by their wives and an employee around 7.30 pm. “They left around an hour later. The duty officer’s register recorded the incident the next day,” officials said.

Follow The Indian Express Coverage on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018. For live coverage, live expert analysis and real-time interactive map, log on to IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App