Tihar official & son arrested, lodged in jail for setting daughter-in-law ablaze

Police on Wednesday arrested a deputy superintendent of jails at Tihar jail — and his son — for allegedly setting his daughter-in-law on fire. Police said the woman has been hospitalised with 65 per cent burns.

“Gyan Singh (50) and his son Nitin (27) were arrested from their house by Vasant Kunj police on Thursday morning after Nitin’s 25-year-old wife Usha was admitted to Safdarjung hospital with 65 per cent burns on Wednesday evening. An FIR has been registered under Section 498a (harassment for dowry) and 307 (attempt to murder) IPC,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Nath said.

“Gyan Singh and his son, who have been sent to judicial custody, are housed in Jail No. 4 at Tihar. Gyan Singh has been serving as the deputy superintendent of jails. However, as per rules, if a jail official is held in custody for over 48 hours, he is liable for deemed suspension. Therefore, Gyan Singh might be suspended from duty as the case proceeds,” PRO (Tihar) Mukesh Prasad said.

Police said Nitin and his parents had allegedly been harassing Usha for dowry for the last three years since she married Nitin. On Wednesday evening, around 3 pm, Singh and Nitin asked her to get money from her parents. When she said she could not, they physically assaulted her.

“They allegedly beat her till she fell. Then, Singh allegedly brought a blade from the bathroom and slashed her wrists. Singh, helped by Nitin, then poured kerosene over Usha and set her ablaze. Her screams alerted neighbours who rushed to her rescue. They poured water on her and rushed her to the burns ward at Safdarjung hospital after making a PCR call. They also managed to overpower Nitin and his father and held them till police arrived,” a senior police officer said.

Usha, in a statement to police and the sub-divisional magistrate, said Nitin and his parents had been physically abusing her for dowry. Police, on the basis of her statement, arrested Singh and his son.

According to police, Nitin had married Usha in 2011. They have a two-year-old son. Nitin and his family have been living in a two-bedroom flat in Mahipalpur with his parents. He works at a private security agency. Nitin’s father had been posted as the deputy superintendent of jails in Tihar and he was on duty with the Central Public Relations Office.

