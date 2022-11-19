scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets oil massage in Tihar jail

AAP leader Satyendar Jain was accused of abusing his power in prison. The ED alleged that he was provided with fresh cut fruits and massages.

CCTV footage shows Satyendar Jain getting a massage in his prison cell.

Days after a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for allegedly providing special treatment to jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain, CCTV footage has emerged in which the AAP minister is seen getting a massage in his prison cell.

Earlier this week, officials said that a Tihar Jail superintendent, named Ajit Kumar, had been suspended as he was found to have allegedly committed irregularities and given favours to Jain. Jain was Delhi Home Minister, under which jails come, when he was arrested.

During Jain’s bail hearing, related to an alleged money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate had told a Delhi court that he had abused his power in jail and was provided with fresh cut fruits and massages. It was also alleged that Jain had discussions with unknown persons inside his cell.

Refuting the allegations, Jain’s lawyer, Rahul Mehra, told the court: “There is a jail manual which provides for what can be done, can’t be done. (There is) no provision which I violated. Let’s assume I violated something. There are ways to deal with these things through jail manual.”

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 10:32:03 am
