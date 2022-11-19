AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets oil massage in Tihar jail

Days after a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for allegedly providing special treatment to jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain, CCTV footage has emerged in which the AAP minister is seen getting a massage in his prison cell.

Earlier this week, officials said that a Tihar Jail superintendent, named Ajit Kumar, had been suspended as he was found to have allegedly committed irregularities and given favours to Jain. Jain was Delhi Home Minister, under which jails come, when he was arrested.

During Jain’s bail hearing, related to an alleged money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate had told a Delhi court that he had abused his power in jail and was provided with fresh cut fruits and massages. It was also alleged that Jain had discussions with unknown persons inside his cell.

Refuting the allegations, Jain’s lawyer, Rahul Mehra, told the court: “There is a jail manual which provides for what can be done, can’t be done. (There is) no provision which I violated. Let’s assume I violated something. There are ways to deal with these things through jail manual.”